Ghana: Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Inspects Bauxite, Manganese Weighing Bridge

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr George Mireku Duker has inspected the newly completed weighbridge at Appemanim in the Ahanta West District of the Western Region.

The weighbridge will ensure the verification of the volumes of manganese and bauxite exported.

In an interaction with the media during a visit, Mr Mireku Duker stated that the bridge after completion would help to ensure strict adherence to the weight by mining companies.

He explained that the construction of the facility was part of the government's plan to regularise the mining sector.

The Deputy Minister outlined the benefits the facility would bring to the sector as well the communities nearby and the country as a whole.

"We came here to supervise the weighbridge that was constructed by the Minerals Commission which connects Ghana Manganese and the bauxite. This weighbridge is to check whether or not the mining companies are complying with the specific loads that are scheduled for them," he emphasized.

The Deputy Minister also disclosed that the project served as a central point to ascertain and double-check the quantity of manganese and bauxite that is hauled from the mines to the Takoradi port for export.

The Western Region is home to the production of both Minerals [Manganese and Bauxite] and others that are exported through the Takoradi Habour.