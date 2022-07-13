West Africa: Omar Alieu Touray Takes Over From Jean-Claude Kassi-Brou As ECOWAS Commission President

13 July 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Rex Mainoo Yeboah

New Management at the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission on Wednesday took over from the Jean-Claude Kassi Brou led management which came to an end after four years.

President Brou officially handed over his stewardship of the Commission to Dr Omar Alieu Touray from The Gambia at the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria.

In a press release issued on Tuesday by the ECOWAS Communications Directorate, other Statutory appointees who will head ECOWAS Institutions also assumed office Wednesday.

The new Statutory appointees were named at the just concluded 61st Ordinary Session of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government in Accra on July 3, 2022.

They would serve for four years.

ECOWAS had moved from a 15-man Commission to a Seven-man Commission with the New Management.

