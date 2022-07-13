Ghana: Zambian Minister of Mines Pays Visit to Ghana

The Zambian Minister for Mines and Minerals Development, Mr Paul C. Kabuswe, led a six-member delegation to the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to familiarize themselves with operations at the Ministry, particularly on issues relating to the Mining Sector in Ghana.

Speaking at a meeting, the Zambian Minister entreated African counties to collaborate and share ideas for the development of the continent.

"For Africa to thrive and prosper in its efforts and resources, there must be strong and closer collaborations among African countries," he emphasized.

He disclosed that Zambia had recently discovered gold and wanted to embark on a very robust minerals exploration to ensure that the mineral did not end up in the wrong hands.

He further added that the country was mapping up strategies to help understand the extent of mineralization within the country.

Mr George Mireku Duker, Deputy Minister for Mines represented the minister.

The Zambia delegation also paid a similar visit to the Mining regulator in Ghana, Minerals Commission and Precious Minerals and Marketing.