Sudan: Eastern Sudan Farmers Plan Cooperatives

13 July 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Gedaref — Farmers in eastern Sudan say they plan to establish cooperative companies that will use collective economic and bargaining power to provide them with the necessary supplies and equipment for agriculture, and to then market their produce.

Farmer Ahmed Shoula, a leading member of the largest and most widespread group of farmers in El Gedaref, has launched an initiative among the farmers aimed at establishing cooperative agricultural companies for each group of farmers to be registered and work in the areas of providing agricultural inputs from mechanisms, spare parts, fuel, and good quality seed.

He told reporters yesterday that the company of his group will supply machinery, fertilisers, pesticides, and all the farmers' needs without the need for an intermediary to put pressure on the profits. It will also provide "free fuel" directly and establish a warehouse for farmers.

He explained that this method removes farmers from the corporate system and from the control of financiers and their control over the markets, adding that the companies will also enter into marketing the produced crops and direct them towards the best benefits for sale.

