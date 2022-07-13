Kenya: ICT Authority to Run Round-the-Clock Base to Monitor Network Coverage During Polls

Nairobi — The ICT Authority (ICTA) on Tuesday revealed it will deploy a 24/7 command center to monitor network coverage countrywide during the August 9 General Election.

ICTA Acting CEO Kipronoh Ronoh, who spoke at the ongoing National Elections Conference hosted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), said the command centre is part of measures that the Authority has put in place to ensure that there are no technological hitches during the election period.

He noted that they are committed to facilitating efficiency and transparency of the polls with IEBC relaying on the availability on network to transmit scanned copies of statutory election results forms.

"The command center will look at networks across the country, and incase of any interruption they report and we act effectively to ensure that such faults are repaired," Ronoh said.

He said the Authority had brought the security actors on board to prevent vandalization of technology infrastructure or physical interfered during elections.

"We have put up a team with the Ministry of Interior to ensure that all 9000 km of fibre and corridor are protected during and after the elections," he said.

Ronoh also assured that there will be no interruption of the network at the time of the election, saying the authority intended to achieve seamless connectivity by integrating ICT officers, maintenance and security teams.

IEBC CEO Marjan Hussein Marjan on his part said that they will use alternative technologies such as satellite modems to transmit results in 1,111 polling stations without 3G or 4G network.

He added that each of the Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS) kits will be equipped with 2 power banks to ensure that they transmit the results continuously saying the commission will not use smartphones to transmit results.

"These are the same devices we used in 2017 and most officials also took part in the last election, this gives us assurance that this time things will be better," Marjan said.

He also revealed that mobile operators had undertaken to ensure the network is optimized a week before the elections.