Kenya: Stop Saying I Wanted to Slap You, in Our Culture We Don't Slap Women - Ruto to Wamalwa

Trans Nzoia — Deputy President William Ruto now says Defense Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa lied when he claimed he almost slapped him in 2018.

The DP while campaigning in the western region told the residents that CS Wamalwa's sentiments are reckless and do not hold any truth.

"In our culture we do not slap women, tell him that. We respect women, tell him to stop lying," Ruto said.

The DP also accused Wamalwa of being thankless despite having assisted him to secure the Ministry job in the jubilee government.

"Tell that person to stop bad mouthing if it were not for me he would still be jobless and loitering in the streets," DP Ruto.

Wamalwa made the claims during the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya campaigns in Bukhungu Stadium Kakamega county on Saturday, saying that is a secret he has kept for a long time.

Wamalwa alleged that after the elections, he and other Luhya leaders went to meet the president at State House, a move which DP didn't like and demanded a resignation letter from the CS

"I want to tell you today, even I Eugene Wamalwa your son, I almost got slapped by that guy. This is a secret I have kept for all these years. He told me to get out of his government and hand me a resignation letter the following day," he said.

Wamalwa added that, unlike the president, he wouldn't have turned the other cheek but would have defended himself "mundu khu mundu".

"If he could have dared to slap me, I wouldn't have given him the other cheek," added Wamalwa.

He further alleged he has forgiven the DP and prays to God not to allow him to take the country's top position come August.