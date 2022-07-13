Tanzania: Strange Nosebleed Disease Kills Three in Lindi

13 July 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mariam Said

Three out of 13 patients are confirmed dead of a strange nosebleed disease in Lindi.

The relevation comes just a day after the President Samia Suluhu Hassan broke the news at the 20th Plenary Assembly of Association of Member Episcopal Conference in Eastern Africa (AMECEA) held in Dar es Salaam, saying apart from nosebleed, the disease causes fatigues and subsequently collapsing of the people infected.

Government chief medical officer, Dr Aifelo Sichwale told reporters in Dodoma on Wednesday that the peculiar disease broke out in Ruangwa District in Lindi region.

"In three days consecutive days (July 5 to 7), the [Mbekenyera Health] center received two patients with fever symptoms, nose bleeds, severe headache and fatigue," the physician said.

He said that as of July 12, 2022, the center had 13 patients of which three have died.

However, he said the samples taken from all patients tested negative against Ebola, marburg and coronavirus.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X