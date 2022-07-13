Tanzania: Strange Nosebleed Disease Kills Three in Lindi

Three out of 13 patients are confirmed dead of a strange nosebleed disease in Lindi.

The relevation comes just a day after the President Samia Suluhu Hassan broke the news at the 20th Plenary Assembly of Association of Member Episcopal Conference in Eastern Africa (AMECEA) held in Dar es Salaam, saying apart from nosebleed, the disease causes fatigues and subsequently collapsing of the people infected.

Government chief medical officer, Dr Aifelo Sichwale told reporters in Dodoma on Wednesday that the peculiar disease broke out in Ruangwa District in Lindi region.

"In three days consecutive days (July 5 to 7), the [Mbekenyera Health] center received two patients with fever symptoms, nose bleeds, severe headache and fatigue," the physician said.

He said that as of July 12, 2022, the center had 13 patients of which three have died.

However, he said the samples taken from all patients tested negative against Ebola, marburg and coronavirus.