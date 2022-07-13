Tanzania: Ghanaian Maestro Rocks Simba Signing

GHANA's playmaker Augustine Okrah has become the third import to join Simba as the transfer window rages countrywide.

The Ghanaian has signed a two-year contract that will keep him at Msimbazi Street outfit up to the 23/24 season.

Zanaco and Zambian international Mosses Phiri was the first foreign player to sign for Simba before Nigeria's Victor Akpan from Azam Sport Confederation Cup finalists, Coastal Union, signed for last season's champions.

The other players who have joined Simba are Habibu Kiyombo from Mbeya Kwanza and Kagera Sugar's defender Nassor Kapama.

According to a statement released yesterday from the club's apps, Okrah who served his home team Bechem United Kingpin and had also played for Ghana national team (Black Stars).

"Okrah has signed a two-year contract with us after passing his medical and all personal terms agreement," said Simba's Information Officer Ahmed Ally.

The 28-year-old returned to Bechem United at the beginning of the 2021-22 campaign after parting ways with Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko.

He has been lethal for Bechem this season as he netted 14 goals in 31 matches, he played in the Ghanaian Premier League, sitting at second position.

Okrah has also been instrumental for Bechem having helped them reach the FA Cup finals as he scored the winner against Aduana Stars.

He was the top scorer of Ghana's Premier League in the 2013-14 campaign with 16 goals during his first stint with Bechem before moving to a Swedish side BK Hacken on loan and later Sudanese Al Merrikh the following year.

He crossed to the carpet to join rivals Al Hilal Omdurman after a season. He also played for North East United in India and the Egyptian side Smouha Sports Club.