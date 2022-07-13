Uganda: "Supplies of Aviation Fuel At Entebbe Airport Are Coming in Normally," UCAA Says

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) has rubbished claims that the country's aviation has been hit with a fuel shortage.

Reports on social media had earlier indicated that the fuel crisis that Uganda is grappling with had also hit aviation, affecting several flights and causing delays.

Reports further indicated that flight "EK729/730" and others had been grounded for lack of fuel.

In response, the UCAA has said that this is not true.

"A scheduled Emirates flight landed at Entebbe International Airport on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 13:50 hrs and flew back to Dubai at 16:25 hours (as per flight schedule). Similarly, all the other scheduled flights in and out of Entebbe International Airport are operating as scheduled," says Vianney Luggya, who is the UCAA spokesperson said in a statement.

Vianney Luggya

The aviation spokesperson said that aviation fuel at the airport is supplied by the Entebbe Joint Aviation Fuel (EJAF), a consortium of fuel companies including VIVO, TotalEnergies and Mogas.

He added that TotalEnergies had a low jet A-1 stock earlier on Tuesday but plans were made to replenish it by end of the day and they do not expect any interruptions to flight schedules.

"As an interim measure, TotalEnergies duly informed the air operators they supply to carry adequate stock. We do not anticipate any interruptions... " Luggya added.

The country is currently facing a fuel crisis that has affected prices of fuel across the country.

A litre of petrol at some fuel stations was selling at shs 6400 by Wednesday.