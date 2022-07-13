Uganda: Museveni Appoints New Army Court Boss to Replace Gen Gutti

President Museveni who is also the commander in chief of the armed forces has appointed Brig Robert Freeman Mugabe as the new chairman of the General Court Martial to replace Lt Gen Andrew Gutti.

Brig Mugabe is the Adjutant General at the Land Forces headquarters in Bombo, a position he took over in November 2020.

On the reserve team are Col Emmanuel David Muhanguzi ,Col David Ociiti Kidega,Lt Col Patrick Matovu , Lt Col Sabasitiano Bbosa , Lt Col David Baguma ,Maj Stephen Etumidde ,Maj Cyprian Sande Magezi ,Maj Jubilee Omax Denis ,Capt Grace Mbabazi and Capt Christine Sayuni whereas Lt Col Raphael Mugisha and Capt Ambrose Guma have been retained as army court prosecutors.

The president also retained Lt Col John Bizimana as the court's secretary and Maj Kamanda Mutungi as the defence council.

Lt Gen Gutti

Lt Gen Gutti was in May 2016 appointed as the army court chairman to replace the late Maj Gen Levi Karuhanga who died earlier that month.

He has since then been reappointed in the same position five times by the president.

Lt Gen however still remains the commandant of the Senior Command and Staff College (SCSC), Kimaka in Jinja City.

He is however among the list of generals and senior UPDF officers set for retirement in the forthcoming retirement exercise by the army.

The law

The UPDF Act 2005 provides that the General Court Martial shall consist of a chairman who shall not be below the rank of a Lieutenant Colonel, senior officers, junior officers, a political commissar and a non -commissioned officer and these members are appointed by the High Command for a period of one year.