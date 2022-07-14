Kenya: Ruto Is the Worst Dictator - Kalonzo

Kiambu — Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has referred to Deputy President William Ruto as the worst dictator, saying that the DP was at the forefront in opposing the 2010 constitution, which entrenched the country's democracy.

Kalonzo while speaking in Kiambu County on Wednesday accused Ruto of being an hypocrite, saying that he is using the same constitution he opposed to cling to the office of the Deputy President despite having differed with his boss, the president.

According to the Wiper leader, failure by Ruto to resign from the government that he criticises frequently, is also a sign of beg a dictator.

"The lead NO campaigner was the Deputy President of Kenya today, and he is relying on the same constitution to stay in office," Kalonzo stated.

"In world democracies when you differ with your boss you should resign but you can't have your cake and eat it, that is an unfathomable dictatorship," he said..

Kalonzo also termed the DP as temperamental, saying that such a trait is not fit for a leader.

"The Deputy President is a very temperamental person, I was Kibaki's Vice President and I have never spoken ill of him, that level of leadership requires responsibility. You can't differ with your boss and stay in the same office, it's not decent," he said.

The DP has in the past weeks been accused of being temperamental by a section of Kenyans after a leaked audio emerged, where Ruto is heard saying that he nearly slapped President Kenyatta.

Similar claims were also made by Defense CS Eugene Wamalwa claiming he was almost slapped by the DP back in 2018.