South Africa: The Enyobeni Tavern Tragedy and the State's Obligation to Fulfil Children's Right to Recreation and Leisure

On Sunday June 26, 2022, the South African Minister of Police General Bheki Cele (wearing hat) and the National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola, led a high level delegation of crime scene experts and bomb disposal technicians to support the Eastern Cape Crime Scene Investigations teams at the scene of the mass deaths of teenagers at an East London tavern.

opinion

Amy Tuchten is a legal researcher at the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, an organ of the African Union based in Maseru, Lesotho. She holds an LLB from the University of Cape Town and a master's degree in human rights and democratisation in Africa from the University of Pretoria.

As those affected by the Enyobeni Tavern disaster try to heal from the tragedy of losing loved ones who were so young, it is our collective duty to consider how children should be protected, accommodated and empowered.

The African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child (African Children's Charter) is the only continent-specific children's rights instrument in the world. South Africa became a party to the charter in 2000 and is legally required to implement it.

The charter was made to address the issues pertinent to persons under the age of 18 on the continent. Article 12 provides for children's rights to leisure, recreation and cultural activities. It obliges state parties, the government of South Africa included, "to recognise the right of the child to engage in play and recreational activities appropriate to the age of the child", and that children must...