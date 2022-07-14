Tunisia/South Africa: Banyana Upbeat Before Tunisia Clash, Despite Setbacks

analysis

South Africa's senior women's football side is now just one victory away from sealing a second consecutive appearance at the Fifa Women's World Cup.

Though there is still room for improvement in their displays, South Africa were one of just two sides (alongside 2022 hosts Morocco) competing at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) to finish the group phase with three wins from three matches.

That perfect group phase display has since been soured by an injury to star striker Thembi Kgatlana, as well as some members in the Banyana Banyana camp picking up Covid-19.

Kgatlana ruptured her Achilles tendon in Banyana's final group game against Botswana -- an injury that ended her participation in the continental showpiece and will see her sitting on the sidelines for the next few months.

As if that blow wasn't big enough, there are now also concerns of a Covid-19 breakout after the South African Football Association said on Tuesday that the Desiree Ellis-coached side would be forced to soldier on without a few players after positive Covid-19 cases emerged within the team's camp in Rabat.

In spite of these setbacks, Ellis said the players currently in the camp were upbeat and ready...