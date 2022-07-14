Nigeria: Rainstorm Claims Six Lives, Injures 65 People in Jigawa

13 July 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

A local official said four men and two women died during the storm.

The Jigawa State Emergency Agency (SEMA), on Wednesday said six people died in a rainstorm that hit Kafin-Hausa Local Government Area of the state.

The head of the state's emergency agency, Yusuf Sani, told reporters that 65 people sustained injuries in the storm that occurred on Tuesday.

Mr Sani said state and federal disaster management officials are assessing the damage done by the rainstorm. He said the number of houses and properties destroyed by the rainstorm are yet-to-be ascertained.

He said those displaced by the storm have been asked to stay with their relatives pending when a temporary shelter would be provided for them.

"Yes, we've received a report about the incident and six persons lost their lives and about 65 others injured and taken to hospital for medical attention.

"But I cannot give you the number of houses destroyed now, because as I'm talking to you, our personnel and that of NEMA are in the area assessing the level of damage," Mr Sani said.

The information officer in the Kafin-Hausa council area, Muhammad Umar, said the storm began at about 6:30 p.m. and many houses and properties were washed away.

