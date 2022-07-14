Nigeria: We Cannot Grow Nigeria If We Do Not Invest in Education - Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has reiterated the need for proper education in the country.

The former vice president said that "we cannot grow if we do not invest in education".

Disclosing this in a statement, the CEO of Hemam Synergy Limited, Michael Ameh said that Atiku is a man who believes that human capital development is pivotal for nation building.

Narrating his journey into establishing a startup that is on its way to becoming a unicorn, the CEO said Atiku's scholarship to him shaped whom he has become today.

This was contained in a report by Mr Eta Uso, the Special Assistant, Digital Media, Operations, to the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

According to the report, Mr Ameh noted that Atiku is a man that believes in emancipating the people from lack of human capital development through education.

"It was on that campus that I became who I am today. It was on that campus that the very essence of who I am today was discovered."

"He did not only offer me that scholarship but also, that opportunity brought me to where I am today."

He said Atiku Abubakar "gave me the opportunity of going to the American University of Nigeria completely free on the scholarship of His Excellency Atiku Abubakar without ever meeting him. The total cost of the scholarship, put together was over N13,000,000 as at then."

"It is more like empowering the young generation and identifying the best, not just in education but also in business and other aspects of life."

"Without His Excellency giving me that opportunity, there is no way I will be where I am today. There is no way I would have been able to access that capital at that young age to start up the company that we are running today."

Hemam Synergy Limited is "a multi-diverse company engaged in agribusiness solutions in crop production, agriculture fertilizers as well as help farmers have access to high quality inputs and knowledge for growing their crops."

"In 2020, our company did a revenue of above 576 million naira" and we also did a revenue of above 600 million in 2021."

He noted that the company is projecting to become a unicorn before the end of 2022.

He said all these progress wouldn't have been possible if he had not gotten a scholarship from Atiku.

"That opportunity has helped me to employ 50 people and impact over 4,000 farmers."

Meanwhile, in one of the graduation ceremonies of the university, the former Vice President noted that "for every Naira you invest in educating a child, you add N5 naira to his life earnings. Tell me; which other type of investment can yield that type of return on investment?"

This is in line with his lofty vision about improving the educational system in Nigeria, hence, his establishment of the American University of Nigeria.

He believes that human capital development is a precondition for the Nigerian youths to become competitive in a modern global economy driven by skill and knowledge as a tool for nation building.

"We cannot grow Nigeria if we don't invest in education."

The Wazirin also urged the graduating students to go and impact the world positively using the knowledge and capital development they acquire from the university.

Atiku said "reach for the stars and when you get there, send down a ladder to take your fellow countrymen and women up with you."

One of the graduating students of class 2022, Ojonoka Martha Rose Braimah, said that with the knowledge the institution had imparted on them, they will "shake the ground with the impact that demands to be felt."