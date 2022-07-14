Ethiopia: #newsalert - Fed. Police Detain Ethiopia Disaster Risk Management Chief On Suspicion of Corruption

13 July 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The Federal police has detained Mitiku Kassa, Commissioner of the Ethiopian National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC) "on suspicion of corruption", state media reported quoting a senior member of the police.

Tadesse Ayalew, deputy commissioner of the Federal Police's Criminal Investigation Department, said that the commissioner was arrested today on suspicion of colluding with the owner of the Elshadai charity organization. The report did not name the owner of the charity.

The deputy commissioner also said the police were pursuing the Commissioner for sometime.

According to deputy Commissioner Elshadai Charity Organization, a local charity, has embezzled money by selling food aid and clothing collected in the name of non-existent camps for internally displaced people (IDPs) in Awash, Adama, Hawassa, Injibara and other areas where there are no IDPs. He also said police investigations showed that the charity organization has bought a residential house for Commissioner Mitiku.

In addition to his role as the Commissioner of the National Disaster Risk Management Commission, in December 2019, the UN has appointed Mitiku as a member of the Secretary-General's High-Level Panel on Internal Displacement.

