East Africa: #asdailyscoop - Ethiopia to Utilize Livestock Terminal At Djibouti's Doraleh Port

13 July 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — An Ethiopian delegation led by Minister of Agriculture Oumer H. Oba, signed a memorandum of understanding with Djibouti on 12 July "on the utilization of the livestock terminal at Djibouti's Doraleh Multi-Purpose Port," Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said.

Mohammed Ahmed Awaleh, Djibouti's Minister of agriculture, water, fisheries, livestock, and marine resources signed the MoU on behalf of his government. The Minister pledged "his government's commitment to the effective implementation of the MoU," MoFA said.

Speaking about the MoU, Minister Oumer "stated that the agreement paves the way for Ethiopia, as a leading country in livestock population, to effectively use its resources by exporting live animals through proper quarantine and inspection services, and enabling the country to significantly benefit from its livestock population by bringing in foreign currency earnings." He also pledged Ethiopia's "strong conviction for the terminal to be operational and function in accordance with the terms of the MoU, which requires joint commitment from both countries," according to MoFA.

Ethiopia has recently invested in the construction of standard quarantine facility in Mille, in Afar regional state, which is located in close proximity of the port of Djibouti. MoFA said the quarantine station "has also recently been accredited, registered, and recognized by inspectors from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), allowing for the efficient delivery of animals intended for export while the regulatory aspect remains public goods."

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X