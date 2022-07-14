East Africa: #asdailyscoop - Ethiopia to Utilize Livestock Terminal At Djibouti's Doraleh Port

Addis Abeba — An Ethiopian delegation led by Minister of Agriculture Oumer H. Oba, signed a memorandum of understanding with Djibouti on 12 July "on the utilization of the livestock terminal at Djibouti's Doraleh Multi-Purpose Port," Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said.

Mohammed Ahmed Awaleh, Djibouti's Minister of agriculture, water, fisheries, livestock, and marine resources signed the MoU on behalf of his government. The Minister pledged "his government's commitment to the effective implementation of the MoU," MoFA said.

Speaking about the MoU, Minister Oumer "stated that the agreement paves the way for Ethiopia, as a leading country in livestock population, to effectively use its resources by exporting live animals through proper quarantine and inspection services, and enabling the country to significantly benefit from its livestock population by bringing in foreign currency earnings." He also pledged Ethiopia's "strong conviction for the terminal to be operational and function in accordance with the terms of the MoU, which requires joint commitment from both countries," according to MoFA.

Ethiopia has recently invested in the construction of standard quarantine facility in Mille, in Afar regional state, which is located in close proximity of the port of Djibouti. MoFA said the quarantine station "has also recently been accredited, registered, and recognized by inspectors from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), allowing for the efficient delivery of animals intended for export while the regulatory aspect remains public goods."