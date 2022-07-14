Tanzania: CCM Warns Cadres Yearning for 2025 Polls

THE ruling CCM party has raised a red flag over some carders who are corruptly flexing their political muscles with an eye on the 2025 General Election.

CCM Secretary General, Daniel Chongolo issued the warning on Wednesday, censuring the party's cadres to refrain from bribing fellow members for key positions in the party, insisting the culprits should brace for legal and disciplinary actions.

Mr Chongolo was speaking in Dodoma while officiating a symposium for training party leaders at the grassroots level in the region, where he categorically and bitterly stated that those who were yearning for the 2025 election were in the spotlight and that the party would not tolerate them at all.

The CCM administrator also pointed fingers at the party cadres who engaged themselves in corruption practices in the ongoing intra-party elections procedures at all levels beginning at the ward, district, regional and national level, calling upon them to conduct civilized campaigns.

He said that as the custodian of elections within the party, he would stick to ethics and that he would not hesitate to take legal actions for whoever would be goofed.

"I want you to conduct civilized campaigns which do not paint bad images to competitors because without doing so we will be creating hatred after our election within the party," he noted.

In April, last year, President Samia Suluhu Hassan told politicians eyeing the seat of President and other politicians to hold back their horses.

She said it was premature for anyone to show ambition to become president in 2025, warning that she would be watching out for them.

The President did not point to anyone specifically but suggested she was aware of the campaigns.

"Please stop it," she said during the swearing in ceremony of new ministers she appointed.

"I know that during the second term of a presidency in Tanzania and perhaps elsewhere, politicians jostle for succession but I should warn you against early campaigns for 2025,' said President Samia during her brief address at the Chamwino State House in Dodoma, back then.

She said the time for campaigns would come and told those aspiring to occupy the seat of president to go slow for now.

On Wednesday, the CCM Secretary General hit the nail on the head warning those who were aspiring to several top positions to keep their ambitions shut, saying they should not use the intra-party elections as their gear towards the 2025 General Election.