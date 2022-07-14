Uganda to Support Actor Terrence Howard's Hydrogen Technology Initiative

President Museveni has met and held talks with American Oscar award winning movie actor, Terrence Dashon Howard in a bid to boost Uganda's tourism and investment.

The movie actor is in the country following an initiative by the Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Amb. Abbey Walusimbi aimed at enticing historical diasporas to come to Uganda and take up investment.

The meeting was attended by a number of government officials including; the Minister of Agriculture, Frank Tumwebaze, the Minister of ICT, Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo, the CEO UTB, Lilly Ajarova, NITA-U officials and officials from Uganda Communications Commission (UCC).

During the meeting, President Museveni welcomed Howard and assured him of any kind of support that he may need to set up several of the projects that he highlighted.

"I am happy about the initiative and I will give you land if you need it. People in the ministry should take you around and see where the project can best fit. We are ready on our side to work with you," Museveni said.

On his behalf, Terrence thanked the president for his "great leadership" and a strong Pan-African spirit that he said has enabled him to take a centre stage in uniting Africa.

"I am exceedingly happy with visiting Uganda. It was one of my dream African destinations to visit. I thank my friends Hon. Frank Tumwebaze and Isaac Kigozi for the hospitality and the support so far," Terrance said.

As a scientist, Howard revealed plans to invest in the ICT sector, the entertainment industry, real estate among others.

"I have been awarded 96 patents in science and technology and have discovered a new math. My purpose and mission is to bring balance to our planet by restoring a safe place for the animal kingdom to thrive and to bring mankind into a new era of truth, love and consciousness."

"Thank you for allowing to meet us, I want to develop a new hydrogen technology in Uganda. The main purpose of the project would be to defend the sovereignty of the country as far as technology is concerned."

He noted that he is looking forward to exploring more of Uganda's heritage in the country side including visiting the Ankole cows and the Gorillas.

"Uganda is a beautiful country and its people and the food are great. I pledge to you Mr. President that when I return, I shall spread the word to the world about Uganda's Beauty and tourism potential."

Howard was received in the country by the Minister of Agriculture, Frank Tumwebaze and the wife early this week and he is expected to hold meetings with more government officials as well as holding tourism activities across the country.

Terrence Howard's first major role in the 1995 films Dead Presidents and Mr. Holland's Opus helped him break into the mainstream with a succession of television and Cinema roles between 2004 and 2006. He was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in Hustle & Flow.

The actor has had prominent roles in many other movies, including; Winnie Mandela, Ray, Lackawanna Blues, Crash, Four Brothers, Big Momma's House, Get Rich or Die Tryin', Idlewild, Biker Boyz, August Rush, The Brave One, and Prisoners.

He also played James "Rhodey" Rhodes in the first Iron Man film. He starred as the lead character Lucious Lyon in the television series Empire.

His debut album, Shine Through It, was released in September 2008. In September 2019, Howard announced that he had retired from acting, as he was "tired of pretending". However, on February 1, 2021, it was announced that he would star in the British sci-fi/thriller film Beneath.