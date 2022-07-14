Uganda: Local Government Workers Resume Strike Days After Talks With Govt Over Salary Increment

Local Government workers under their union Uganda Local Government Workers' Union (ULGWU) have announced the commencement of their industrial action with effect from Wednesday, midnight.

They accuse government of failure to enhance their salaries as agreed in the July 6 meeting of National Executive Board.

ADVERTISEMENT

Initially, the workers had scheduled to start their strike on July 7, 2022, following the expiry of the ninety days ultimatum which they had given government to address their salary grievances.

ADVERTISEMENT

To resolve the impasse, government, on July 6, conveyed a meeting with the workers' union, where it was agreed that they call off strike as government pledged to work on their enhancements.

In a letter dated July 13, by ULGWU's general secretary, Hassan Lwabayi Mudiba, the union says that after the meeting, it received a letter from the Ministry of Public Service, signed by the secretary general, Wilson Muruli Mukasa, requesting the workers to officially call off the strike.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I write to advise the Union that government as committed to enhancing the pay of all government workers in a phased manner according to the approved salary pay plan and targets depending on the availability of resources. I wish therefore, request that you call of the intended industrial action." reads in part Muruli's letter dated July 6, 2022.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, the union has rejected Muruli's letter on account that it misrepresented the salary pay plan agreed in the meeting.

Mudiba says that this misrepresentation has led the union's executive board into a decision to commence the strike as initially planned, with effect from midnight Wednesday July 13, 2022.

He added that the strike will go on until government gives a credible commitment to Local Government workers' grievances.

"I encourage all members to keep in touch with the Union secretariat and observe all applicable laws to avoid unnecessary liabilities," Mudiba said in the letter copied in all Chief Administrative Officers and Town Clerks.

The Local Government workers want government to enhance their salaries as agreed in the Collective Bargaining (CBA) Act 2018, where salaries for all public servants including those of local government were to be increased.

Accordingly, salary for the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) was to be increased from current pay of Shs2.3 million to Shs15m while that of deputy CAO from Shs2m to Shs14.5m.

The least paid; support staff (mainly attendants) are to be paid Shs1.7m from Shs187,600.