Somalia: Govt Asks Indian for Assistance to Get Aid for Its Starving People

13 July 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia's drought envoy Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame held a meeting with the Indian ambassador to Kenya and Somalia Dr. Virander Paul on Tuesday.

The in-depth talks focused on Somalia's current drought crisis and how the Indian government can provide humanitarian assistance to the people on the brink of famine.

Warsame asked the Indian diplomat to help raise the drought crisis in Somalia at the next G20 summit, according to a statement issued by the envoy's office.

Somalia is a few steps away from a famine following the failure of rainy seasons for four years with the UN warning of a catastrophic situation as over 7 million are starving to death.

