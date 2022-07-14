Gambia: Brikama Utd to Amuse Immigration in FF Cup Quarterfinal Today

13 July 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Brikama United will today, Wednesday 13 July 2022 entertain Immigration FC in the quarterfinal match of the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation Gambia Football Federation (GFF) FF Cup competition at the Independence Stadium in Bakau at 5pm.

The Sateyba boys who won the FF Cup title in 2016 will fracas to beat Immigration in their last eight clash to sail to the semifinals of the annual FF Cup championship.

Immigration will combat to defeat Brikama United in their last eight match to navigate to the semifinals of the yearly FF Cup competition.

Meanwhile, Kanifing East FC will lock horns with Red Hawks FC in the other quarterfinal clash today, Wednesday 13 July 2022 at the Independence Stadium in Bakau at 7pm.

