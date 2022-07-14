Ghana: IMF Bailout Good for Ghana - Eastern Regional Minister

13 July 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Richard Aniagyei

The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, has hailed the government's decision to engage the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout in the face of rising economic challenges.

He explained that Ghana was not an exception to the worldwide economic challenges, adding that the government's decision to engage the IMF was a step in the right direction.

The minister, who said this during a visit to the Muslim Community during the Eid-ul-Adha celebration in Koforidua, advised all to refrain from politicizing the move but rather rally behind the government to make Ghana a better place.

"Ghana is not an exception from the current economic challenges which had engulfed the world and the period the country is in, is not a period for striking and over politicization of issue but rather need hard work and fervent prayers to Allah to see Ghana through," he said.

He also urged citizens to work hard and pay their taxes to support the vision of President Akufo Addo.

