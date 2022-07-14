Ghana: Department of Social Welfare Inaugurates Audit Committee

13 July 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Priscilla Nimako

Department of Social Welfare has inaugurated a five-member audit committee to guarantee the effective management of public funds.

The Director-General of the Internal Audit Agency, Dr Eric Oduro Osae, who swore in the members in Accra, urged them to use their expertise to address the Department's financial management problems.

He said the roles of the audit committee under the laws of Ghana are mandatory, advisory and support to the Internal Audit Unit.

He called on members to work with the Internal Audit and support the management of the Social Welfare Department.

The Director of the Department of Social Welfare, Dr Comfort Asare, stated that the department has a lot of properties, including lands which have been occupied by encroachers.

She, therefore, appealed to the audit committee to assist in reclaiming the lands for the department.

She emphasized the importance of the audit committee as a high-level corporate governance body that improves the effectiveness of public accountability and efficient use of state resources.

The Audit Committee for the Department of Social welfare was inaugurated to fulfil its responsibilities imposed on them under Section 88 (1) of the PFM Act, the Public Financial Management Regulations 2019 (L.I 2378), the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663) as amended with (Act 914), the Guidelines for effective Functioning of Audit Committees and other applicable financial laws.

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X