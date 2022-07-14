Ghana: Department of Social Welfare Inaugurates Audit Committee

Department of Social Welfare has inaugurated a five-member audit committee to guarantee the effective management of public funds.

The Director-General of the Internal Audit Agency, Dr Eric Oduro Osae, who swore in the members in Accra, urged them to use their expertise to address the Department's financial management problems.

He said the roles of the audit committee under the laws of Ghana are mandatory, advisory and support to the Internal Audit Unit.

He called on members to work with the Internal Audit and support the management of the Social Welfare Department.

The Director of the Department of Social Welfare, Dr Comfort Asare, stated that the department has a lot of properties, including lands which have been occupied by encroachers.

She, therefore, appealed to the audit committee to assist in reclaiming the lands for the department.

She emphasized the importance of the audit committee as a high-level corporate governance body that improves the effectiveness of public accountability and efficient use of state resources.

The Audit Committee for the Department of Social welfare was inaugurated to fulfil its responsibilities imposed on them under Section 88 (1) of the PFM Act, the Public Financial Management Regulations 2019 (L.I 2378), the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663) as amended with (Act 914), the Guidelines for effective Functioning of Audit Committees and other applicable financial laws.