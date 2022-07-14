Nigeria: 700 Militants Didn't Invade Our Facility, Akwa Ibom Community - Navy

14 July 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Harris Emanuel

Insinuations that no fewer than 700 militants attacked fishermen and Naval facility in Ibaka, Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, have been refuted by authorities of the Nigerian Navy and the fishermen alike.

Reacting to inquiry, Base Operations Officer of the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base, Ibaka, Lt Cdr Samuel Olowookere, has described as surprising, reports that over 700 pirates invaded Ibaka fishing community, adjacent the Naval base.

According to the report, five fishermen were kidnapped,while nine boats were seized during the operations.

The report also stated that fishermen bribe Naval personnel to protect them against militants at the high sea, but get nothing in return for such patronage.

The Naval officer said, "I will just quickly point out key points . First, is the issue of over 700 sea pirates invading Ibaka. I am not sure the base will be functioning by now, if over 700 pirates invaded Ibaka. By now, maybe I would have been dead because they would have over ran everything living within this area.

"Also, the comment on the kidnapped of five victims. To the best of our knowledge and the engagement of the stakeholders, nothing of such happened on the day mentioned as well as even the carting away of nine engine boats. They have confirmed to us that nothing happened and you can corroborate from them that nothing of such happened."

On allegation that the fishermen contribute money for protection, but get nothing in return, Olowookere, said: "No fisherman during the period of our stay here or prior to our stay here pay Nigerian Navy.

"They have had occasions where their boats capsized at sea, where the Base has been prompt in providing them assistance at no cost. In fact, of recent, there was one that we did less than five months ago, where one of their boats had issues.

"They promised to give the base three drums of fuel which we vehemently rejected. We don't collect money for work. We are here for fishermen and legitimate users of the waterways, so, our responsibility is to protect the fishermen and other persons that use the waterways as a means of transportation or as a mean of economy activity."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X