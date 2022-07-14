Nigeria: Open Defecation - NGO Builds Toilets, Borehole for Enugu Community

14 July 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Later Day Saints Charity, an NGO, in collaboration with the Enugu State Government has built toilets and a borehole to help end open defecation in the state.

Mr Christopher Ogbu, the Coordinator, Small Town Water and Sanitation Unit, Ministry of Water Resources, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu, on Wednesday.

Ogbu said the toilet project had been completed through the help of the Ministry of Water Resources which comprised two toilets of four cabins each and would soon be handed over to the market authority for usage.NAN)

