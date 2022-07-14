Nigeria: 2022 - How We Will Prevent Vote-Buying During Election - ICPC

"We reported this observation in Ekiti to INEC."

The Independent Corruption Practices and other related offences Commisssion has said it would prevent incidents of vote-buying at Saturday's governorship election in Osun State.

Azuka Ogugua, the ICPC spokesperson, said the commission would work with INEC and security agencies to prevent the practice.

Mrs Ogugua spoke Wednesday during a Twitter Space organised by PREMIUM TIMES themed: '#OsunDecides: Lessons from Ekiti.'

"We monitored the last election in Ekiti and we are set to monitor that of Osun," she said.

"The way the buying is usually done, as we have observed, is that the voters will show the agents their vote for confirmation, they'll pick a paper, and go to a preconceived location to get paid. Hardly will you see cash in the election.

"We reported this observation in Ekiti to INEC."

Mboho Eno, a Deputy Director at the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), expressed worries that the same level of electoral irregularities witnessed in Ekiti may also play out in Osun on Saturday.

He noted that money was shared openly in the Ekiti election, yet all the relevant agencies are yet to act on the evidence available in the media.

"Ekiti was a fantastic example of decay in our electoral process. I don't see promises working again.

"Citizens are not interested in social media trials; we want to see real actions.

"For INEC, how many parties have they penalized for vote buying. It is the regulatory body, it has the constitutional power to address these problems. Why has nothing been done?

"The police are also part of the election corruption process. If we want to sanitise the process, it has to be holistic; the citizens also have to watch the police; Votes are bought before the election day too. Money are given to groups and associations, like the NURTW."

Mr Mboho further expressed worries over recurring cases of harassment of journalists by overzealous security agents, acting on behalf of politicians.

He noted that an election observer was arrested during the Ekiti governorship election for capturing a moment of disruption in a polling unit.

He said the observer was arrested by officers of the State Security Service, beaten, and detained in a police cell.

"Security agents have this sense of supremacy. If overzealous officers are not punished, it will continue. The harassment is covered up by the superiors officers" Mr. Mboho said.

The Executive Director of Youth Initiative for Advocacy Growth and Advancement (YIAGA), Samuel Itodo, pledged his solidarity with the media while condemning harassment of journalists.

Mr Itodo noted that the atmosphere in Osun ahead of Saturday's election is currently peaceful.