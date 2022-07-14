Kenya: President Hassan Sheikh Heads to Kenya

Somali president Hassan Sheikh and a high-level delegation he is leading will leave Mogadishu for Nairobi, the capital of Kenya on Thursday.

The president's trip which came after receiving an invitation from his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta will take two days as announced by Villa Somalia, the Somali state house.

The two leaders will discuss a range of issues touching on the bilateral relations between Somalia and Kenya and are expected to ink a deal on Khat export resumption.

Also, the president is set to hold a meeting with the Somali community and traders in Nairobi to brief them on the current situation in their motherland.

The visit to Kenya marks the 4th by Hassan Sheikh since his election. He previously traveled to UAE, Turkey, and Eritrea.