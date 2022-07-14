Somalia: Military Repel Al-Shabaab Attack in Janale

14 July 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

A battle ensued between Somali troops and Al-Shabaab in Janale, a small town in the Lower Shabelle region last night, local residents confirmed.

The fighting came after Al-Shabaab fighters attacked the SNA military in the area.

The ambush prompted a heavy and direct gunfight between the two sides. Details of the casualties are still murky.

The government troops had the upper hand and managed to repel the overnight attack that Al-Shabaab aimed to take over the control of the base.

The situation returned to normalcy on Thursday morning with businesses up and running.

