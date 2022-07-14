Tanzania: Govt Moves to Contain Nosebleed Disease

PRELIMINARY specimens taken from patients suffering nosebleed disease in Lindi Region have tested negative for Ebola, Marburg and Covid-19, as the government intensifies measures to contain the contagion, Chief Medical Officer Dr AifelloSichalwe confirmed.

Dr Sichalwe told reporters in the capital city, Dodoma, on Wednesday that the government had dispatched a team of health experts to Lindi region after receiving a report on the strange disease from Lindi Regional Medical officer.

The team comprised experts from Emergency Medicine Department, Department of Epidemiology, Chief Government Chemist, National Institute for Medical Research (NMRI), Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (MUHAS) and Muhimbili National Hospital and Lindi Regional team which involved Veterinary Department.

The disease was announced to the public by President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Tuesday while gracing the official opening of the 20th Plenary Assembly of Association of Member Episcopal Conferences in Eastern Africa (AMECEA), which was held in Dar es Salaam.

And briefing the media on Wednesday on the preliminary samples which were tested at the National Public Health Laboratory, Dr Sichalwe said further epidemiological and medical investigations will be conducted while waiting for results from the medical and veterinary laboratories and Chief Government Chemist Laboratory.

He said until July 12, this year a total of 13 patients were reported to have contracted the disease, with three succumbing to the illness and two patients isolated at Mbekenyera Health Centre were discharged after showing positive recovery.

Dr Sichalwe further said that other five patients have isolated themselves at Naungo division, Nanjilinji ward in Kilwa District while one patient who has fully recovered was proceeding with his daily routine.

"The government is also monitoring people who made contact with those who suffered from the unknown disease... so far, there is no one who has shown similar symptoms," he said.

He said the health experts were also taking other measures to contain the disease, among others identifying people with similar symptoms and isolating them to control further spread, and those who had contacts with patients, suspected cases and deceased are being monitored for 21 days.

"The experts also provide treatment to patients who have shown symptoms of the disease and advise them to isolate themselves while waiting for medical results ...they also educate the public through media," he said.

He further said that the government has prepared medicines, medical supplies and protective gears for attending patients who will show symptoms related to the disease.

In her speech to members of clergy and religious leaders, the President said she had been informed about the unknown illness by Prime Minister KassimMajaliwa, who was recently touring the southern region.

"It is not a single person or selected case involving a few, but many people are suffering from the strange disease, this is the first time such an incidence is being experienced in the country," stated Mama Samia.

According to President Samia, sometimes such infections could be transmitted from wild beasts to humans as people either invade animals' precincts or bring the beasts closer to them at their abodes.