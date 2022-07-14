Uganda: "Museveni Does Not Care About You," Bobi Wine Tells Karamoja As He Flags Off Relief Food

The National Unity Platform has donated food relief of five tonnes of maize flour and beans to the famine-hit Karamoja sub-region. The package contained 2500kg of maize flour and another 2500kg of beans.

Currently, reports show that food insecurity in many areas of Karamoja region continues to worsen and that many are losing lives due to famine.

Speaking to the media, NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine said Karamoja needs humanitarian support and that is why they kick-started efforts to extend food relief to the people of Karamoja who are starving to death.

"We all know that millions of Ugandans are right now starving to death, although Karamoja is the worst hit so far. Gen. Museveni's regime is only concerned about its survival and enrichment and not the welfare of the people," he said.

In a few weeks' time, Kyagulanyi said there will be reports that even the little money that has been allocated to this relief has been stolen or diverted.

"That is why I want to encourage the people of Uganda to support these efforts in every small or big way to extend support to our people there. Let's each do the little we can to save lives," he said.

He explained that high food prices have left many families in the country helpless and not in position to afford nutritious foods, forcing them to find other ways to cope.

More than half of the population in Moroto district goes without any food for an entire day and night for at least three days a month, according to a new analysis from Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).

IPC showed that 518,000 people (over 40 percent of the population) in Karamoja Sub-region are facing high levels of food insecurity. This is up from 361,000 people (30 percent) in 2021.

The Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja on Tuesday this week revealed that the government had allocated Shs 135 billion to address the food crisis in Karamoja.