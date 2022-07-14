Ghana: Ubonja Gets CHPS Compound

Ubonja — A Community Based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compound has been inaugurated by the Nkwanta North District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr William Nawungma Kidignang, in the Oti Region to improve quality healthcare delivery for communities in Ubonja.

The beneficiary communities included Sibi No. 1, Sibi No. 2, Kpelkpelni, Challani, Lemina, Dagiakura and Lancha with an estimated population of at least 6,000.

Mr Kidignang said government was committed to ensuring that every Ghanaian had access to quality healthcare delivery, particularly in the rural areas.

He announced that plans were far advanced for government to start the district hospital project at Kpassa, under the Agenda 111 policy of the government.

The DCE advised the residents to register for the National Health Insurance Scheme to be able to enjoy free quality healthcare.

He urged the District Director of Health to ensure that adequate health personnel were posted to the facility to meet the health challenges confronting the people.

Mr Kidignang asked the Ubonja community to protect and maintain the building to help prolong its lifespan.

The Nkwanta North District Director of Health, Dr Jerry Swaniker, urged health workers to see the facility as their own and give patients good care.

Dr Swaniker commended the Assembly for the efforts to bring quality and accessible healthcare delivery to the doorstep of the people.

The Chief of Ubonja, Ubor Baba Kakaraka Satindo II, appealed to the DCE to reconstruct the road to the town and other communities in the area to facilitate transportation of people to the CHPS compound.

He said the bad nature of the road was affecting socio-economic activities in the area.

Ubor Satindo appealed to the government to extend electricity and supply potable water to the Ubonja community.