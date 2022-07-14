Ghana: Ofankor-Nsawam Road Rehabilitation Begins July 20

Rehabilitation on the Ofankor-Nsawam road will begin on July 20, the Ministry of Roads and Highways has announced.

It said work on the 33.4 kilometres stretch, which forms part of the Accra-Kumasi road network, is expected to last for two years and end on July 19, 2024.

Funded by the government, the project would be undertaken by Messrs Maripoma Enterprise Limited and is expected to cost GH¢ 341.48 million.

A source at the Ministry told the Ghanaian Times that the project would consist of the reconstruction of the existing Asphaltic Concrete Pavement, provision of 11 safe pedestrian crossing facilities, four interchanges and streetlights.

The road, which is currently a two-lane dual carriageway would also be expanded to a three-lane dual carriageway, with service lanes, as well as adequate drainage structures, traffic signs and road markings.

The source mentioned that the objective of the project was to reduce travel time, vehicle operating cost, waiting time for public transport and road crashes within the section.

The Ofankor-Nsawam Road forms part of the National Route 6 (N6) and is the most economic road in Ghana, serving as a major arterial for communities in the Ga West Municipal Assembly; Pokuase, Amasaman, Medie, Sarpeiman, among others.

"The strategic location of the Ofankor-Nsawam Road makes it one of the most important links in Ghana's network as it serves the northern, central, western, and southern parts of the country thereby generating a huge band of influence on the transportation for the people of Ghana," the source said.

The road also serves as a vital link for trade between Ghana and its neighbouring landlocked countries, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger and for transit cargo to move from the Ports of Ghana to these countries.

Despite the seeming importance of the stretch, the road remains in a deplorable state, with severe potholes, depressions and drainage problems, which had created severe traffic congestion along that portion of the road.

Recognising the looming danger as well as the importance of the road to economic activities in the country, the government had decided to revamp the road to bring it up to standard to boost economic activities which go on along the stretch.

"The Government of Ghana recognises the importance of road transport in facilitating socio-economic development of the country," the source said.

As a result, it said the National Transport Policy of the Ministry of Roads and Highways set out objectives to create an integrated, efficient, cost-effective and sustainable transport system in response to the needs of society, supporting growth and poverty reduction.