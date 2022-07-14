Ghana: MCE, Driver Die in Road Crash

Koforidua — The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Bibiani-Anwhwiaso Bekwai and his driver, died on the spot when their Nisan Patrol (4×4) collided head-on with a Man Diesel Articulated truck at Akyim Fisher, on the Accra-Kumasi Highway in the Eastern Region, on Tuesday.

The MCE, Alfred Amoah, and his driver (yet to be identified), were travelling to Accra from Bibiani and on reaching Akyim Fisher, the vehicle crashed head-on into articulated truck with registration AS 4229-X that had veered off the road from the opposite direction.

The bodies have been deposited at the Kibi Government Hospital for autopsy and preservation.

The Divisional Motor Transport and Traffic (MTTD) Commander for Kibi, Chief Inspector Edward Nimoh, confirmed the tragedy to the Ghanaian Times.

He said with the help of the National Fire Service from Bunso and Kyebi, the MCE and driver were removed from the car and taken to Kyebi Government Hospital, where a Medical Officer on duty confirmed the two dead.

Insp Nimoh said an empty Man Diesel Fuel tanker with No. GN 8540-20 that was being driven by Habibu Adam, 35, from the Kumasi direction, on seeing the danger ahead, applied his brakes to avoid a crash.

In the process, he lost control of the steering wheel, veered off its lane and landed into a ditch.

Insp Nimoh said efforts were being made by the police to tow the vehicles involved in the accident from the scene, and to arrest the driver of the Articulator truck, who was currently at large.