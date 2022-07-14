Ghana: 1,000 Police to Be Deployed to NPP Delegates' Confab

At least 1,000 police personnel are to be deployed to provide security during the New Patriotic Party (NPP) national delegates' conference, on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

They comprise of personnel from the National Police headquarters and the Accra Regional Police Command.

A police source that pleaded anonymity disclosed to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday that the Ghana Police Service would provide holistic security during the conference.

According to the police source, the personnel would protect the ballot boxes and provide desirable security without fear or favour.

"We are putting up a Command post and a police station, aside the deployment of the personnel to ensure safety of the delegates," the source added.

The source assured the public of the police's determination in ensuring professionalism at all levels.

"We are ready to confront any situation during the conference through professionalism," the source stated.

The police source called for the cooperation of all delegates to ensure there was law and order during the exercise.

The NPP is expected to hold its national delegates conference at the Accra Sports Stadium from Friday, July 15, to Sunday, July 17, 2022, to elect new officers to steer the affairs of the party.

In all, 47 aspirants are seeking to occupy various positions namely National Chairman, Vice Chairman, General Secretary, Organiser, Youth Organiser, Treasurer, Women's Organiser and the NASARA Coordinator.

There would be a keen contest between the old and new faces from the power of 6,730 delegates whose choices evoke the elements of surprises, tension and drama-------------- during such polls.