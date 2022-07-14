Ghana: Cycling Enthusiast Supports GCF Officials, Cyclists

14 July 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D.Abayateye

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Spatarial Construction and Haulage, Mr Kevin Solomon Oduro has presented GH¢2,000 to officials of the Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF).

Additionally, Mr Oduro pledged to pay insurance covering the over 70 cyclists that participated in the just ended 2022 Tour du Ghana cycling competition.

The gesture, was to reward the officials and participants for making the event successful.

He told the Times Sports after the presentation, that the presentation was occasioned by the commitment of the officials towards the event and needed to support their hardwork.

He said it was important to also acknowledge the roles played by officials in the organization of successful events.

He explained that the insurance was to give the cyclists the peace of mind to train and feel protected, adding that, "it will guarantee the quality and good healthcare in case of injury."

The five-day Tour du Ghana cycling event ended in Accra on Monday with Anthony Boakye Boafo emerging as the overall winner.

