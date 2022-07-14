Ghana: GAA Certifies Accra Inter-City Marathon

14 July 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) has certified the first-ever Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon, fixed for Saturday, July 30, 2022.

The 21-kilometer race, which would commence at Spintex Road (in front of Papaye) to Mantse Agbonaa, is part of activities endorsed by the Ga Traditional Council (GTC) for the celebration of the 2022 Homowo festival.

Mr. Samuel Ayeh, Organising Secretary of the GAA at the launch of the event on Wednesday, July 6,said the GAA had conducted an inspection and measurement of the routes designed for the race and was satisfied with it.

He said the GAA was satisfied with the credibility of the organisers, hence the decision to certify the race, adding that athletes would be given their prizes after the event.

Mr. Ayeh urged the organisers to ensure that all the necessary arrangements were put in place for a successful event.

Mr. Henri Senyo Penni, General Manager of Medivents Consult expressed appreciation to the GAA for the support they have enjoyed so far.

He said they were keen on ensuring that, the first ever Accra Inter-City Marathon becomes one of the biggest in Accra and Ghana as a whole.

Over 1,000 athletes are expected to participate in the race, which is the first of its kind in the country.

