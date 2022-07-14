Ghana: Asutifi North NDC Commends Newmont for Funding Road Works

Kenyasi — The National Democratic Congress Asutifi North Constituency has lauded management of Newmont Ghana Gold Limited (NGGL) for accepting to fully fund the cost of the construction of Hwediem-Kenyasi road and Kenyasi town roads.

Speaking at a news conference on current developments in the area on Wednesday, the constituency Communications Officer for Asutifi North Mr Ibrahim Issifu disclosed that the mining company had earmarked the construction of an 8.2 kilometers of road to commence in the area at the cost of GH¢17 million.

The Communication Officer indicated that the portion was awarded to Kofi Job Company Limited in 2016 by the erstwhile John Mahama administration but was stalled in 2017 after a change of government leaving the road in a deplorable state over the past six years.

"We are happy to know, that as part of the contract agreement, the road networks in the enclave will receive asphaltic overlays. Let us also thank NGGL for maintaining the contractor," he added.

Mr Ibrahim Issifu was optimistic the mining company, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), would consider the fixing of Ntotroso-Kenyasi, Ntotroso-Kenyasi - Goamu Koforidua road networks.

The Communication Officer expressed appreciation to the various traditional authorities, individuals, youth groups, the media and other stakeholders for their contribution to the road infrastructure development of the area.

"It is time for the government of Ghana to play its part by constructing Tepa - Goaso highway, Kenyasi - Obengkrom - Mim and Mim - Goamu Koforidua - Sunyani portions," he noted.

The Constituency Chairman, Mr Iddrisu Issah, thanked Newmont Ghana Gold Limited, which was operational in the area, for listening to the cries of residents of Kenyasi by accepting to fix their roads.