Somalia: ATMIS Deploys 160 Officers to Support the Somali Police Force in Law and Order

14 July 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The police component of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) has been bolstered by the arrival of 160 officers of the Nigerian Formed Police Unit, who will provide support to the Somali Police Force in line with the Somalia Transition Plan.

The incoming contingent replaces another, known as Nigerian Formed Police Unit 10, which recently returned to Nigeria after completing a tour of duty that included helping to provide security during the recent parliamentary and presidential elections.

Per the UN Security Council Resolution, the ATMIS Police component will have 1, 040 personnel, including five Formed Police Units (FPUs), and will maintain that number until December 2024.

"These officers are well-trained and disciplined. They will fulfill the mandate that has been assigned to them, and will not fail their country or the African Union," said Superintendent Mohammed Ibrahim, the contingent commander, when he received the officers on arrival in Mogadishu.

Among other duties, the officers are expected to support specialised training, advising and mentorship of the SPF including in joint patrols and protection of vital installations. They will also support the service delivery capacity of the Somali police in the provision of policing services across Somalia and help counter violent extremism and social disorder through community policing, public order management and other crime prevention strategies.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Fidelix Jonah Awu, who led the incoming team, noted that NFPU-11 is adequately prepared to play its role in enhancing law and order, the rule of law and efforts to restore peace and stability in Somalia.

This is Nigeria's eleventh police unit to be deployed to Somalia since 2012. The police contributing countries (PCCs) of ATMIS are Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Uganda and Zambia who are deployed across the five operational sectors.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X