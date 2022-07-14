Zimbabwe: "Kill Chamisa, His Children and Supporters," Zanu-PF Leader Urges Party Members

ZANU PF's Abton Mashayanyika has blatantly urged ruling party supporters to kill Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa, his children and supporters.

Mashayanyika, who was recorded while addressing supporters at Rampopo hills in Mberengwa North took time to explain a Zanu PF party slogan 'Pasi', that has over the years been used to incite violence on opposition supporters.

Pasi means down with in Shona.

"Kana ndichiti pasi naMuzorewa ndinoreva kuti ngaafe," Mashayanyika said.

"When we say down with Muzorewa we mean he should be killed, when we say down with a witch, we mean they should be killed, when we say down with sellouts, we mean they should be killed and when we say down with Chamisa, we mean he should be killed.

"Have you understood that? So, when I say down with them you must respond emphatically, knowingly fully well what I mean.

"Down with the CCC, down with Chamisa," he added as another responded "... together with his children."

Mashayanyika's statement comes ahead of crunch 2023 elections that civic society organisations (CSOs) have stated might just be the bloodiest Zimbabwe has witnessed.

A Zimbabwean ruling party official has called for the KILLING of @nelsonchamisa & his supporters at a ruling party gathering.

One of the ruling ZANUPF party supporters at the gathering went further & called for the killing of @nelsonchamisa's kids

Zimbabwe has elections in 2023 pic.twitter.com/dNUF0LwMQD

-- Hopewell Chin'ono (@daddyhope) July 12, 2022

Already, three CCC supporters have been killed by Zanu PF members, some of whom fatally stabbed Mboneni Ncube in Kwekwe, at the opposition party's by-election campaign rally, on February 27 this year.

The murders came after a series of attacks on Chamisa, during his whirlwind national tour and campaign, ahead of the March 26 by-elections.

Speaking at a Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) press conference, Wednesday, Zimbabwe Divine Destiny (ZDD) bishop Ancelimo Magaya said what was surprising was that these people were not being arrested.

"We have seen people that have called for the death of Chamisa, people that have out rightly declared that you will not be able to write, we will write for you. Even the Vice President Constantino Chiwenga insinuated this violence when he said they are a Goliath that crushes lice like the CCC.

"There are people who have incited violence to the level that we are seeing and is not anywhere close to what has gotten some arrested, that have been not incarcerated," said Magaya.

Zanu PF currently leads on human rights abuses recorded monthly by the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP).