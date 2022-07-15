South Africa/Tunisia: South Africa Seal World Cup Slot, Reach WAFCON Semis

South Africa (in yellow) play Tunisia in the TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday July 14, 2022.

South Africa qualified for the semi-finals of the TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday after defeating Tunisia 1-0 in Rabat.

Banyana Banyana also sealed qualification to the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand thanks to the victory at the Prince Moulay-El Hassan Stadium.

Jermaine Seoposenwe's first-half strike was enough to help South Africa to win the match to reach the last four and secure their second successive appearance at the World Cup.

But Banyana Banyana could have won the match by a wider margin but the profligacy of striker Nxolo Cesane who fluffed several scoring chances.

South Africa coach Desiree Ellis altered the squad that edged out Botswana in the last round fixture days ago at the same with four changes which included Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana who has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament through an injury.

Captain Janine Van Wyk, Bongeka Gamede and Kholosa Mthikazi Biyana also made way for the return of Refiloe Jane and also the inclusion of Thalea Smidt and Noko Alice Matlou.

Tunisia on the other hand made just one change to the squad that suffered a 2-0 loss to Cameroon in their last group match as key player Mariem Houij paved the way for Leila Maknoun in the starting line-up.

Despite their dominance, South Africa were handed a tough challenge as the determined Tunisians fought resolutely against the favourites.

But before they could settle in the game Seoposenwe scored what was the only goal of the game when she smarly collected a pass at the edge of the box before squeezing the ball into the far past.

Banyana Banyana returned from the break keen on extending their lead but Cesane could not find her best form as she missed three good scoring chances.

She blasted wide an opportunity from the edge of the box before she was caught offside following a good build up from midfield.

Despite a late effort by the Tunisians to restore parity, South Africa held on to line-up a semi-final clash with Zambia on Monday.

With the top four sides sealing World Cup places, South Africa grab their ticket to play in next year's competition in Australia and New Zealand.