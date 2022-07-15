Kenya: Continent-Wide Lobby Calls for Peaceful Polls, Urges the Youth to Shun Chaos

Nairobi — The Africans Rising Movement, a Pan-African lobby championing for the expansion of civic space, has called for a peaceful elections on August 9 urging all stakeholders to play their part in ensuring peace during polls.

Speaking to Capital News on Thursday, Prince Akpa, the movement's Continent Collaboration and Engagement Officer, noted it is crucial to ensure the General Election is not only fair but also peaceful.

"Africa Rising advocates for free and fair election everywhere and also for fair participation. We urge Kenyans to be very involved in the election process whether you are a candidate, a voter or any other stakeholder. Let us all make it a violence free election for the sake of the country and Africa at large," Akpa said.

He spoke at Westlands in Nairobi where the organization had convened for a regional meeting to mobilize civil society, activists, and other members across the continent ahead of the All-African Movement Assembly (AAMA) slated for 29th - 31st August 2022 in Arusha, Tanzania.

AAMA seeks to bring together over 1,000 people from across the continent and diaspora for a hybrid conversation on building grassroots advocacy to make Africa great.

Akpa further pointed out that the consultations in Nairobi, provided unique opportunities to strengthen the current state of Pan-African organizing across the continent at a time when insecurity, corruption and inadequate funding of healthcare has intensified across Africa.

"Several African countries are heading into elections, rampant corruption is on the rise, and there is a pressing need for African innovation in health care solutions, we want to hear from our members across Africa about how they are standing up to meet the needs and challenges of their communities in the present day," he said.

The Movement's East Africa Regional Coordinator Ann Maua implored the youth to participate in the election by shunning rogue leaders who take advantage of young people during the electioneering period to cause mayhem.

"We need to take part in the electoral and peaceful processes and not the tokenism way where politicians are used to giving handouts to young people to cause violence and chaos during the election. My advice to my fellow youth is to take part in the election by voting and exercising that democratic right peacefully," Maua said.

"Vote and go home Hakuna kulinda kura (There's nothing like protecting the vote). Wait for results at home and accept the outcome," she said.

Africans Rising brings together activists, civil societies and human rights defenders from across all the African States.

The movement was formed 2017 and it has over 42 member activist organizations across Africa.

The meeting provided a platform for the activists to showcase their portfolio on issues of gender justice, climate change, good governance, equity and dignity, and civic space.