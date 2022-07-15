Kenya: Bingo! Omanyala Finally Gets Visa, Set to Travel to Eugene This Evening

14 July 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — After days of agony and distress, African record holder Ferdinand Omanyala will finally travel to Eugene, United States 6pm Thursday, slightly over 24 hours to his race at the World Athletics Championships.

Omanyala got his visa on Thursday morning and Athletics Kenya (AK) officials were in a race against time to find him the fastest flight route to the United States.

"I can confirm that we have managed to get a 6pm flight for Omanyala and he will arrive just in time for his race," Athletics Kenya Executive Committee member Barnaba Korir told Capital Sports.

The 100m race is on the cards on the opening day of the Championship, with the preliminary rounds set for 10:30pm. Due to his time of 9.85secs clocked at the Kip Keino Classic, Omanyala heads straight to the heats which start at 4:50am Kenyan time.

Omanyala's Expected Time of Arrival (ETA) is at 4pm Oregon time, which is 2am Kenyan time, only two and a half hours before his race.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X