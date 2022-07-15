Kenya: I Will Forget Everything and Focus On the Finish Line, Says Omanyala After Finally Landing Visa

Nairobi — African record holder Ferdinand Omanyala says the visa hiatus that has rocked his boat towards the World Athletics Championships in Oregon will not deter his determination and has vowed to give his best once he lands and sets his spikes on the starting blocks in Eugene.

Omanyala received his US visa late Thursday morning, slightly over 24 hours before the heats of the 100m gun off in Eugene. Athletics Kenya has managed to secure a 6pm flight for his departure from Nairobi, arriving in Oregon 4pm Friday, two hours and 40 minutes before race time.

"First of all it is a relief. It has been a tough last few days. The first target now is to get there on time, hoping there are no more issues along the way. I want to thank everyone who has worked hard to see this possible. At some point yes I thought it was never going to happen but I always felt that a breakthrough would come," Omanyala told Capital Sport.

He adds; "I hope to get there on time and once I step on the blocks, I will give everything to be on the finish line. Yes it has been tough but it has not deterred my focus. I will use this as a stepping stone to give me more strength for the race."

The 26-year old has been booked a business class seat to ensure he gets as much comfort as he needs and gets to Eugene a bit better than if he had been on an economy seat.

Though he believes it is a tough call for him to be at the blocks fresh, he hopes for the best.

"It is a challenge of course, to ensure that I have shaken off the jet lag and all. But I thrive under pressure and I love challenges. I am sure I will get over this," he added.

Omanyala is the third fastest man in the world this year, having clocked 9.85secs to win the Kip Keino Classic in May.

At the World Champs, he admits it is going to be tough as he faces two of the fastest men this year, led by American Fred Kerley who timed 9.76secs for a World Lead at the USA Trials last month.

"My primary target is to get to the final and then from there we see. Of course now it is harder, but I will do my best. My dream is to get a medal for Kenya in the 100m," he added.

After early Saturday morning (Kenyan time) Heats, Omanyala will hope for a top three finish and then prepare for the semis. He will have at least 24 hours of rest and recovery between the heats and semis if he achieves to get the requisite time.