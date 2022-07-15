Kenya Airways in-Flight Catering Wins Best Partnership Award

Nairobi — National Carrier, Kenya Airways In-Flight catering facility in collaboration with NAS Servair has won Best Partnership as part of The Sustainable Flight Challenge (TSFC) that brought together 16 SkyTeam Alliance member airlines.

Kenya Airways demonstrated the future of sustainable aviation by flying an environmentally sustainable B787-800 Dreamliner flight from Nairobi to Amsterdam.

During the flight challenge, guests onboard were served with a carefully selected eco-friendly menu prepared in partnership with NAS.

The ingredients for the meals were sourced from local Kenyan farmers who specialise in growing organic vegetables and fruits, organic chicken and supplemented with fresh herbs from NAS in-house green house.

Kenya Airways Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Allan Kilavuka, said: "We are extremely excited about our win in partnership with NAS. As we raise the bar on sustainability in Africa, we recognize that this is not a journey we can walk alone as an industry and as an airline."

Speaking on the award, NAS General Manager, Stephane Lopez said: "We have solidified our relationship with Kenya Airways over the recent years, proving our flexibility, service consistency and sustainable approach to our customers with our in-flight catering services. Undoubtedly, this award is an exciting affirmation that we are moving in the right direction, and this will certainly motivate us to augment our sustainability efforts even further."

The Sustainable Flight Challenge (TSFC) took place on Saturday, May 14 2022 with 16 airlines participating in a friendly competition to demonstrate and implement environmental and carbon reduction initiatives for sustainable aviation for the future.

Kenya Airways participation during the Sustainability Flight Challenge focused on environmental conservation and worked closely with its partners, suppliers, and guests across the customer journey to support the reduction of carbon emissions during this flight.

During their deliberations, the judges concluded that all participating airlines' employees showed extraordinary passion and innovation - and therefore all SkyTeam airlines involved in the Challenge received the Employee Engagement Award.