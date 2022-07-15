Rwanda Premier League to Start On August 19

The 2022/23 Rwanda national football league will start on August 19 according to the country's football governing body, Ferwafa.

"The league will start in August instead of September. We also want it to end in June 2023 and that will include all other football competitions," Ferwafa spokesperson Jules Karangwa said.

Meanwhile, the Super Cup trophy will be held on August 14. The game will be played between league champions APR and Peace Cup winners, AS Kigali.

Ferwafa is also exploring ways of bringing on board more corporate sponsors after the deal between Bralirwa and the football body run out last season.

APR won the league last season with Police and AS Kigali coming second and third respectively.

There are 16 league sides in the top flight which include: APR, Rayon Sport, Police, SC Kiyovu, Marines, Bugesera, Espoir, Mukura, Etincelles, AS Kigali, Gasogi United, Gorilla, Sunrise, Musanze and Rwamagana City.