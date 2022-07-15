Rwanda Premier League to Start On August 19

14 July 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

The 2022/23 Rwanda national football league will start on August 19 according to the country's football governing body, Ferwafa.

"The league will start in August instead of September. We also want it to end in June 2023 and that will include all other football competitions," Ferwafa spokesperson Jules Karangwa said.

Meanwhile, the Super Cup trophy will be held on August 14. The game will be played between league champions APR and Peace Cup winners, AS Kigali.

Ferwafa is also exploring ways of bringing on board more corporate sponsors after the deal between Bralirwa and the football body run out last season.

APR won the league last season with Police and AS Kigali coming second and third respectively.

There are 16 league sides in the top flight which include: APR, Rayon Sport, Police, SC Kiyovu, Marines, Bugesera, Espoir, Mukura, Etincelles, AS Kigali, Gasogi United, Gorilla, Sunrise, Musanze and Rwamagana City.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X