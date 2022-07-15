Ethiopia: News - Ethiopia to Repatriate 12,000 Nationals From Africa, Middle East As of Today

14 July 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Ethiopia will begin repatriating about 12,000 Ethiopians from African and Middle Eastern countries as of today in collaboration with the International Organization of Migration (IOM).

The 12, 000 Ethiopians to be repatriated are "found in dire conditions in Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Djibouti, Sudan, Yemen and Oman," according to MoFA Spokesperson Ambassador Meles Alem. He stated this during the Ministry's biweekly press briefing to local media.

According to Ambassador Meles, the repatriation of about 102, 000 Ethiopians from Saudi Arabia went as planned, meeting the target of repatriating 50% of the total population with 126 flights since March 2022.

The Ambassador also stated the "efforts of the government of Ethiopia to encourage Ethiopians and people of Ethiopian origins in the Diaspora actively participate in pivotal issues in their country."

Accordingly, as part of the second phase of the Eid-to-Eid homecoming program, the first Badr Ethiopia convention outside the USA and Canada will be held in Ethiopia under the banner, "Badr back to the root," he said. AS/MoFA

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

