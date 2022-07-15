Kenya: President Kenyatta Urges Security Agencies Not to Abandon Multi-Agency Approach

Isiolo — President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged securities agencies to continue embracing the multi-agency approach in dealing with crime and safeguarding the security of Kenyans.

President Kenyatta noted that the approach has enabled security officers drawn from different agencies to collaborate leading to a significant improvement in the state of security in the country.

"I just want to once again say how great it is when agencies work together, when agencies collaborate. When we move with our multi-agency approach in terms of dealing with security matters, we are capable of producing results," the President said.

President Kenyatta spoke on Thursday at the multi-agency training camp at Kamanga where he presided over the passing out parade of 256 Special Forces of the Administration Police (AP).

The AP Special Forces comprised three groups, the Special Recce Team (SRT), the Special Operations Group (SOG) as well as the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT).

The President congratulated the graduands for their commitment, determination and hard work that enabled them to complete the five months rigorous paramilitary training.

"So today we are here to celebrate you, to encourage you. You are now going to join an elite group of men and women who for the last few years have been the tip of the spear in terms of protecting the people of this country," President Kenyatta said.

The Head of State expressed optimism that with the graduation of the fresh contingent of AP special forces, the country can only be a much safer place and Kenyans can sleep peacefully knowing there are men and women protecting them against those who would attempt to harm them.

At the same time, the President assured security agencies that the Government will continue to provide all the facilitation required to enable them conduct their duties effectively including the provision of modern equipment, weapons and vehicles.

"I also want to assure you that we will do everything that we can to ensure that we also cater for your welfare and that of your families as you cater for the security of 50 million Kenyans," the Head of State added.

Noting the graduands included 50 female officers, the President said they will be joining a group of another 50 female officers who have been doing a good job in dealing with crimes of various nature in Nairobi and other cities across the country.

During the occasion, President Kenyatta was treated to a demonstration of the skills the officers have acquired, the climax of which was a shooting competition where Administration Police Constable Noah Andayi from SOG scooped the top prize while his counterpart Margaret Njoroge from SWAT came second.

Interior Principal Secretary Dr. Karanja Kibicho, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and Deputy Inspector General Administration Police Service Mr. Noor Gabow also spoke at the ceremony attended by several senior Government officials. - Pscu