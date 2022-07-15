Mauritius: Prime Minister Lauds Performance of Athlete Noa Bibi for Sprint Record Under 20 Seconds

press release

The outstanding performance of the Mauritian Sprinter, Mr Noa Bibi, with a record of 19.89 seconds for the 200 m final race at the Championships of France Espoirs, was commended this evening by the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, at the Côte D'Or National Sports Complex. The Prime Minister was attending the official presentation of Team Mauritius for the Commonwealth Games 2022. Mr Noa Bibi became, in fact, the first Mauritian athlete to run under 20 seconds for the 200 m race on 10 July 2022.

The Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, Mr Jean Christophe Stephan Toussaint, the British High Commissioner to Mauritius, Ms Charlotte Pierre, the President of the Commonwealth Games Association Mauritius, Mr Philippe Hao Thyn Voon Ha Shun, and other personalities were also present. Team Mauritius comprises athletes and officials who will be participating at the Commonwealth Games scheduled from 28 July to 08 August 2022 in Birmingham, England.

Addressing Team Mauritius, the Prime Minister encouraged them to set ambitious yet achievable goals so as to make the Mauritian flag fly high and the country proud as they embark on this bold adventure. He acknowledged the efforts, determination and sacrifice that the athletes have put in for their participation in the international competition.

He recalled that Mauritius won the first gold medal in 1998 in boxing while, in 2006, the country bagged three silver medals, and won two more medals in 2014 and finally, in 2018, one silver medal at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

In a bid to motivate the high-level athletes, he dwelt on the financial support provided by Government such as the allocation of Rs 50 million to finance the preparation of the Commission de la Jeunesse et des Sports de l'Océan Indien to be held in Mauritius in December 2022; Rs 20 million to prepare athletes for the Indian Ocean Island Games to be organised in 2023 in Madagascar; and a special allocation of Rs 15,000 to athletes for the purchase of sports equipment.

International coaches, Prime Minister Jugnauth stated, will be put at the disposal of federations engaged in boxing, basketball, volleyball, rugby, badminton and table tennis. He further highlighted that a French coach will soon be in Mauritius for wrestling training and discussions are underway with India for providing assistance in weightlifting.

Regarding infrastructural projects to cater for athletes, he spoke of the amenities and facilities available at the Côte d'Or National Sports Complex which is a state-of-the-art, fully integrated sports and entertainment multiplex rated among five best in Africa. Other initiatives to promote sports in the country elaborated by the Prime Minister include the launching, in 2019, of the Liverpool Football Academy to train 275 boys and 40 girls aged between 12 to 18 years old. A total of 16 football players from the Liverpool Football Club International Academy Mauritius will effect a visit at the Liverpool Football Club Residential Soccer Camp UK in July 2022, he added.

He also spoke about improving sports infrastructure which include upgrading eight youth centres namely at Bois Cheri, Baie du Tombeau, Roche Bois, Rose Belle, Tamarin, Trèfles, Residence Kennedy and Residence Malherbes.

In addition, Prime Minister Jugnauth extended his full support to the athletes and the coaches participating in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. He encouraged Team Mauritius to do their best at the Games in a spirit of solidarity, brotherhood and fair play.

As for the British High Commissioner, she commended the hard work of the athletes alongside the support of their coaches and their parents. With regard to the Games, she pointed out that the eleven-day world class sports event has fully integrated the Para Sports programme. She also seized the opportunity to list out several measures put in place by the Mauritian Government including the introduction of the National Sports Policy to promote sports in the country.

Mr Philippe Hao Thyn Voon Ha Shun, for his part, extended his best wishes to the athletes. "The moment has come to shine and even brighter than before", he added.

The Mauritian team comprising 62 athletes, will be at its 16th participation at the Commonwealth Games in the following 11 sports disciplines: Athletics, Para-Athletics, Aquatics, Badminton, Boxing, Cycling, Judo, Table Tennis, Triathlon, Wrestling and Weightlifting.

The flag bearers are as follows:

Ms Noémi Alphonse

Ms Priscilla Morand

Mr Merven Clair

The captains are:

Ms Roilya Ranaivosoa Coret

Mr Brian Chan Yook Fo

The 2022 Commonwealth Games commonly known as Birmingham 2022, will see around 4,500 athletes from 72 nations and territories compete in 19 sports and eight para-sports across 15 competition venues.