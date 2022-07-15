Tanzania: AfDB Highlights Need to Support Youth Access Loan

THE African Development Bank (AfDB) has highlighted the need for youths in micro and medium enterprises access finance through bank loans as top priority in driving Tanzania's post Covid-19 economic recovery.

The remarks were given by the bank's new Tanzania Country Representative, Dr Patricia Laverley during a media briefing at the CEO roundtable (CEOrt), a monthly discussion on the critical issues for Tanzania's sustainable development.

"This is AfDB's priority area, which we look at closely, working with the government on how we can push together the private sector with special focus on youth-led enterprises in leveraging capital formation and business growth," she said.

She added that another area that AfDB would focus on was on promoting cross border businesses by formulating franchises, which would promote microenterprises from different countries to grow together and hence create jobs for people from different countries for a sustainable growth.

"It is my hope that this will be done in collaboration with the government, especially the Ministry of Finance and Planning as well as the Prime Minister's office to identify leading sectors, which would employ many young Tanzanians," she said.

According to her, the youths in agriculture sector and agribusinesses need access to finance, as the sectors are attractive to the youthful population, therefore leading initiative that makes difference in the lives of many people, hence they should be supported to propel inclusive growth.

For his part, CEOrt Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr David Tarimo said that AfDB has been pivotal in helping Tanzania and the broader African continent to overcome various economic challenges by providing access to finance for addressing priority areas.

He said that CEOrt was ready to work together to drive the bank's transformation agenda for Tanzania, which include a strategic vision of lighting up and power Africa Feed Africa; Industrialize Africa Integrate Africa and Improve the Quality of Life for the People of Africa.

"In this way, the overarching objective of the AfDB aligns with the CEOrt with a purpose to spur sustainable economic development and social progress.

The CEOrt looks forward to engaging with and learning from Dr Laverley's vast insights, and exploring how the private sector can support Tanzania's efforts to foster accelerated growth and development that is sustainable," said Mr Tarimo.